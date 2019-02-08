Services Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. Atlanta , GA 30341 (770) 451-4999 Resources More Obituaries for Norbert FRIEDMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norbert FRIEDMAN

FRIEDMAN, Norbert Norbert Friedman holocaust survivor, author, teacher, and beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend died peacefully in his home at age 96 in Atlanta, Georgia on February 6, 2019. His friendship, compassion and intelligence were a gift to all those who knew and loved him. Norbert inspired hundreds of thousands of people from all ages across the world with his vivid testimony of courage, inclusion, faith and hope. He spoke often of his duty to "bear witness to the events of that faithful era and to draw positive lessons from Man's most tragic experience." Born in Krakow Poland in 1922, Norbert grew up the son of a kosher butcher and although he excelled scholastically, he was barred from entering engineering school due to education quotas for Jews. After the Nazi's invaded Poland in 1939, Norbert eluded capture until 1942 when he and his father were sent to Mielec concentration camp. His mother Gusta, brother Oskar and approximately 50 family members were sent to Belzec where they were executed. Norbert and his father survived the war. Norbert was imprisoned in 11 concentration camps before being liberated by the American Army. He worked briefly as a translator for the Army and then attended Frankfurt University in Germany. In 1950, Norbert immigrated to the United States and initially lived in Atlanta. Norbert resettled in New Jersey and then New York where he started a machine shop. He married Marilyn Ginsburg, raised two sons and became a fixture in the community with his moving holocaust testimony and commitment to Jewish causes and social justice. In 1996 Norbert Friedman became affiliated with the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York. He served as the Museum's Gallery Educator and was on the Museum's Speakers Bureau, lecturing in educational institutions ranging from public schools, to universities and military bases. He represented the Museum on radio and was interviewed and quoted by the New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Jewish Week and other publications. For his efforts and teachings about the Holocaust and other violations of human rights, the New York State Board of Regents awarded Norbert 'Citizen of the Year' in 2001. Norbert published a highly touted memoir, "Sun Rays at Midnight", in 2006 which has sold thousands of copies. He also authored "Sappy Tales and Silent Screams Subterranean Echoes From the Holocaust." He moved back to Atlanta in 2010 and was a member of B'nai Torah synagogue and an active speaker for The William Bremen Museum of Jewish Heritage. Norbert loved to play golf and watch his New York sports teams (Go Yankees!). He 'kvelled' - proudly watching his grandchildren perform in theatre and play sports. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Friedman. He is survived by his sister Irene Vitau, his two sons (Gary and David), daughters-in-law (Noelle and Julie) and four grandchildren (Colin, Carolyn, Joelle and Gavin). Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019