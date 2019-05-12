CAMPBELL, Noreen Keating Noreen Keating Campbell, formerly of Decatur, passed away on February 22, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL, from cardio-pulmonary failure. Noreen was born in Arlington, MA on September 25, 1932. She graduated from Radcliffe College, in 1954, with a concentration in chemistry and earned a Masters of Education from Tufts University in 1957. She was a published author while working as a research technician at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and at Rockefeller Institute, in New York City. Later she worked as a laboratory technician at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. On June 16, 1957, Noreen married Dr. Wallace Gibson Campbell, Jr., Professor of Pathology at Cornell University Medical College and Emory University Medical School. A devoted and supportive wife, Noreen was a loving and involved mother and grandmother, a devout Catholic, and an active community volunteer. Noreen is survived by her adoring husband; daughter Julia Catherine Manning of Jacksonville, FL; sons John Wallace Campbell of Atlanta, GA, William Paul Campbell of St. Marys, GA and Donald Patrick Campbell of Livingston, NJ; and eight grandchildren. She was also survived by her brother, Otis John Keating, who passed away in Jacksonville, FL on February 26. Noreen and Otis were interred at Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL, on March 4 and 11, respectively. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019