ENGLAND, Norma Joyce Norma Joyce England, 88, of Hampton passed away Sept. 7, 2019. She was born in Crawfordville, GA to the late Samuel and Alberta Rhodes. Joyce graduated from North Georgia College in Dahlonega. She began teaching in 1952 at North Clayton High School, Northcutt Elementary, West Clayton Elementary and Kemp Elementary, until her retirement in 1991. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Bert England. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clifford N. England, Sr.; her children, Marie (Glenn) Jarrard; Clifford (Robyn Porter) England, Jr; George W. (Bonnie Glenn) England; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brother George S. Rhodes; sister Patsy Rhodes (Rollin) Jackson; and a large extended family. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Sept. 10, in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Methodist Church in Hampton, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM - 8 PM on Monday. Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church. Mowell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 9, 2019