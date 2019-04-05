GARNER, Norma Norma Williams Garner, formerly of Snellville, age 92, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1926 to Vernon and Cora Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Arthur Lamar Garner; her sons, Wayne L. and David S Garner; and sister, Eleanor. Norma is survived by her brother, Larry Williams; daughter, Susan Watkins and husband Mark of Eatonton, GA; daughters in law, Elaine Garner and Linda Garner; eight grandchildren, Lori Ferguson, Denise Garner, Ryan Green, Elizabeth Davis, David Garner, Jr., William Garner, Brooke Povlsen and Alan Watkins and their spouses; three great grandchildren, Marshall Ferguson, Collin Ferguson and Marrion Davis; as well as many nieces and nephews. Norma was a dedicated mother, who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of Moreland Avenue Baptist Church and was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Snellville. She also was a member of the Civitan Club of Decatur and the Dekalb Club, Snellville Historical Society and the Designing Grandmothers Club of Snellville. The funeral service to honor the life of Norma Williams Garner will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Rev. Guy Priester will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Snellville Historical Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to the services from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary