HARDIN, Norma Norma Dickson Hardin, 89 years old, died April 23, 2020, of natural causes. She was born June 16, 1930 in Cornelia, GA to the late Jesse Stephen Dickson and Mary Claire Johnson Dickson. Her husband, Kenneth Franklin ("Frank") preceded her in death. Norma attended Piedmont College in Demorest, GA and then studied business at Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, GA. The couple had two children: Cheryl Ann Hardin of Half Moon Bay, CA and Lisa Dickson Hardin (Kara Finley) of Atlanta, GA. Norma was a long-time resident of Park Springs Retirement Community (2004-2020) and lived in the Atlanta metro area for many years. Norma enjoyed being a full-time mother and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Norma is survived by her sister, Mary Claire Stewart (Alton); daughters; grandchildren, Kevin Born (Lorraine Castillo) and Kristen Born; great-granddaughter, Lucie Born; and nephews, Steve Stewart (Sheryl) and Kirk Stewart. The family gives heartfelt thanks to the care team of Pebblebrook at Park Springs for the wonderful care and love they provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Atlanta Humane Society in Norma's name. Private entombment services will be at Arlington Memorial Park, and a memorial service will be scheduled in the future.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020