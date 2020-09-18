1/
Norma Holland
HOLLAND, Norma Huston Norma Huston Holland, born May 12, 1933, in Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on September 4th, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 87 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 60 years, C. R. Holland; her parents, E.D. Huston and Beatrice Huston; siblings, Gene Huston; Betty Lynn; and E.D. Huston Jr. She is survived by 6 nieces and nephews; 3 great-nephews; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Huston and Chris Huston. Norma was retired from the Gwinnett Co. Tag Office in Gwinnett Co. Georgia. She had also been a corporate secretary for Columbia Gas Company in West Virginia, and co-owner of NuSash Window Company in Charleston, West Virginia with her husband C.R. She was a member of many organizations in Georgia and West Virginia. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. There will be a short grave site service at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens in West Virginia at a later date.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 18, 2020.
