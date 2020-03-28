|
HUFF (DAVIES), Norma Genevieve Norma Genevieve Davies Huff of Atlanta passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born May 27, 1922 in Lakewood, Ohio to Homer G. Davies and Irene M. Davies. She was predeceased by her husband J. Winston Huff and her brother Robert H. Davies. She spent her youth living in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Like most Americans during this time, her early life experiences were shaped by the depression and two world wars. Grandpa Davies (her father) served in WWI and WWII. Winston served in WWII. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Ohio State University and a Master's degree from Mills College. After WWII, she married Winston, moved to Atlanta and started a family. She supported, and was involved in the Civil Rights Movement. Aside from raising a family, Norma was involved in many dance groups and schools eventually focusing on international folk dance. On two different occasions she taught dance Spellman College and later at Emory University. Later in life she joined the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta and particularly enjoyed her involvement in the Underground Theater and the choir. Norma is survived by her four children Stafford Huff (Jenny), Phil Huff (Athalie), Ken Huff (Esther) Nancy Cohen (John), seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Norma was a lover of the arts and she always had a soft spot in her heart for animals. Please consider a donation to an arts organization or the Humane Society in her honor.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020