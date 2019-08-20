Services
LEWIS, Norma Jean (KILPATRICK) On August 17, 2019, Norma Jean Kilpatrick Lewis, 87, entered into Eternal Rest. For almost all of her adult life, she was a resident of Decatur, but more recently resided at Dogwood Terrace in Acworth. She was a longtime member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Decatur, where she was the youngest President of the Women's Missionary Union. She was more recently a member of Avondale Baptist Church in Decatur. She is survived by her two daughters, Valerie Hislip of Albuquerque, NM, and Vicki Jacob and husband, Ed, of Kennesaw; two granddaughters, Kim Jacob Hutchinson of Kennesaw, and Katie Jacob of Acworth; and one great-grandson, Owen Hutchinson of Kennesaw. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Larry Lewis; two sisters, Dot Drake and Marilyn Murphy; and one nephew, Stephen Drake. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service, but a Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 AM at Dogwood Forest Assisted Living (4461 South Main Street, Acworth GA). A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 11 AM at Fairview Memorial Gardens (164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA). Condolences can be left for the family at www.Georgiafuneralcare.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2019
