MACKENZIE, Norma Eileen 1921 - 2020 Norma Eileen Mackenzie passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Johns Creek, GA. Norma was born on March 23, 1921 in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada to Alma Warbis Oliver and John Oliver. She grew up in the Detroit, MI area as the older of two sisters, her beloved Barbara "Babs" Tate. Norma married Richard "Dick" Ragla in 1949 until his death in 1975. They had one daughter, Deborah Lee Ragla Necessary, and moved to the Atlanta area in 1962. In one of life's sweet surprises, Norma married Walter Mackenzie, a friend from their church, St. Matthew Lutheran, in 1991. They had many good years together, blending their families and though Walt's passing in 2014 separated them, the extended family bonds remain. Norma was always "beautiful Nanny" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Steve) Necessary, granddaughters Kristi (Matt) Loveless, their children Drew and Kate, Courtney (Chase) Condon, their children Ava and Lochlan, and Abbie (Mykas) Degesys, MD, and their children Emilija and Lukas. She is also survived by her much-loved Mackenzie family, daughter Nancy Perryman, grandson Brian (Marcie), their children Addison and Kate, grandson Adam (Holly), their children Hannah and Rachel, son David (Linda) Mackenzie, grandson Robert (Mandy) Mackenzie, granddaughter Jennifer Mackenzie, her son Rhyss, granddaughter Carolyn (Daniel) Hecken, their children Kolja, Arjen, Maeja and Cilja, and daughter Janet (Spiff) Carner, granddaughter Lauren (Brice) Dalrymple, their children Lily and Edee, granddaughter Meredith (Bevan) Stentiford, their children Aubree and Austin, and predeceased by daughter Susan Marie Mackenzie (Brad Williams), along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. After her first husband, Dick's, passing, Norma courageously forged ahead and rejoined the work force. She was a medical secretary at Emory University Hospital for many years, assisting the head of oncology Dr. Coleman (whom she always addressed that way). She was devoted to her work and even more so to her family and church, St. Matthew Lutheran. "Nanny" was always there to babysit, support and cheer on her three granddaughters in their various endeavors. After her marriage to Walt, they were able to enjoy many good years, traveling and relishing the time with their expanding family. Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 virus, there will be a small family graveside service at Arlington Gardens on Thursday, April 23, with Valorie Deel of Mount Pisgah UMC officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Sandy Springs Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lutheran Church Charities (www.lutheranchurchcharities.org) or the Salvation Army (https://salvationarmyatlanta.org/).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2020