1/
Norma Maddox
1948 - 2020
MADDOX, Norma Mrs. Norma Thurman Maddox, age 71, of Lioness Court, Stone Mountain, GA, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Northside Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville. She was born on October 23, 1948 in Atlanta, GA, to the late E.C. "Buddy" Thurman and June Bright Thurman. Mrs. Maddox was a retired supervisor in communications. She is survived by; her husband, Sam Maddox of Stone Mountain, daughters, Kim (Ryan) Queen of Monroe, and Erin (Philip) Martin of Gainesville, Ga, brother, E.C. "Butch" (Kay) Thurman and two granddaughters, Blakely and Braelyn Queen and one niece survives. The family has chosen cremation and will hold a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell will be serving the Maddox family. An online guest registry is available by visiting; www.coileandhallfd.coms

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 16, 2020
Norma:

You will be in our hearts forever! I will always cherish and remember our Monday evening dinners at Outback and all the secrets we shared. You have been a wonderful , awesome friend! Your cute little "wave" will always be in my memory.....I know you are waving at us now, but it's not goodbye, it's "See you later"! We love you forever,

Vannette, Greg and Katie!
Vannette Chandler
Friend
