MADDOX, Norma Mrs. Norma Thurman Maddox, age 71, of Lioness Court, Stone Mountain, GA, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Northside Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville. She was born on October 23, 1948 in Atlanta, GA, to the late E.C. "Buddy" Thurman and June Bright Thurman. Mrs. Maddox was a retired supervisor in communications. She is survived by; her husband, Sam Maddox of Stone Mountain, daughters, Kim (Ryan) Queen of Monroe, and Erin (Philip) Martin of Gainesville, Ga, brother, E.C. "Butch" (Kay) Thurman and two granddaughters, Blakely and Braelyn Queen and one niece survives. The family has chosen cremation and will hold a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell will be serving the Maddox family. An online guest registry is available by visiting; www.coileandhallfd.com
