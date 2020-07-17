Norma:



You will be in our hearts forever! I will always cherish and remember our Monday evening dinners at Outback and all the secrets we shared. You have been a wonderful , awesome friend! Your cute little "wave" will always be in my memory.....I know you are waving at us now, but it's not goodbye, it's "See you later"! We love you forever,



Vannette, Greg and Katie!

Vannette Chandler

