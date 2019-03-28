Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
MOORE, Norma Marie Ms. Norma Marie Moore age 83, of Atlanta, GA passed March 24, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at New Canaan Baptist Church, 75 Rome St., Temple, GA 30179. Rev. James E. Burr, officiating. Interment, Asbury Cemetery, Temple, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Denise Sims, a host of cousins other relatives and friends. Viewing Thursday 4 PM to 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019
