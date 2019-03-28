|
MOORE, Norma Marie Ms. Norma Marie Moore age 83, of Atlanta, GA passed March 24, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at New Canaan Baptist Church, 75 Rome St., Temple, GA 30179. Rev. James E. Burr, officiating. Interment, Asbury Cemetery, Temple, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Denise Sims, a host of cousins other relatives and friends. Viewing Thursday 4 PM to 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019