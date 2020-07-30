To my beautiful lady that never gave up on me to come back to the church and you never stopped praying and after 25 years your prayers were answered and I came back to the faith. How can I every thank you for loving me and never giving up on me and my soul and our family. You were the most amazing Godmother to my wonderful son Tobias. Not many people can say that they brought three people to the faith and saved our souls. You have always been our angel on earth and now in heaven. We will be with you again one day.

Michelle Lefeld

Friend