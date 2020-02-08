Services
SIMMONS (ROTON), Norma Jean Norma Jean Roton Simmons, age 92, of Fayetteville, GA, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edd L. Simmons, Sr. She is survived by her 5 children and their respective spouses, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville, GA from 3 to 5 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2PM at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dr. Thomas Martin and Rev. Allyson Lawrence officiating. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Fayetteville First United Methodist Church. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2020
