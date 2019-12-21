Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Norma Schiff Obituary
SCHIFF, Norma Norma Schiff, age 97, of Atlanta, GA passed away Dec. 19, 2019. Norma was born in New York and moved to Florida upon marrying Irving Schiff (of blessed memory). Her favorite pastimes were spending time with family, enjoying holiday traditions and being with her husband of 74 years. She will be missed. Survivors include her sons, Brian (Barbara) Schiff, and Alan Schiff; grandchildren, Stephanie Kozma, Jennifer (Brad) Schiff-Ivers, Jordan and Matthew Schiff, Lauren Yurfest, and Johanna (Drew) Bailey; great-grandchildren, Ariella Ivers, and Ansley and Cameron Bailey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM, on Sunday, Dec. 22, at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 21, 2019
