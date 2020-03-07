Services
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
1975 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
(770) 944-2900

Norma Spence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Spence Obituary
SPENCE, Norma Norma J. Spence, age 85, of Powder Springs passed away March 5, 2020. Norma was a longtime member of Center Point United Methodist Church in Temple, GA. She was a graduate of Cedartown High School. Norma was an avid reader, loved to travel, and a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Marie Jackson; son, Doug Spence; sister, Betty Hope; and brother, "Bud" Jackson. Norma is survived by her husband of 65 years, Moses M. Spence; brothers, Bob Jackson and Leroy Jackson; sister, Shirley Jackson Fernandez; special friend, Jeanette Pike; and a myriad of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8, 2 PM, at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Rev. Bill Tidwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service. Interment will follow the service at Center Point United Methodist Church Cemetery, Temple, GA. Flowers are appreciated, however in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Center Point United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2176 Center Point Road, Temple, GA 30179.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -