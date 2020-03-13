|
|
ASKEW, Norman Norman L. Askew, 93, passed away in Acton, MA on March 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Until last year, Norman was a lifelong resident of Atlanta, GA. He graduated from the Merchant Marine Academy in Pilots Point, NY in 1947, then served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Fireman's Fund Insurance Cos. in 1991 after many years of service. He was a long-time member of the Agape Class at Smoke Rise Baptist Church and an avid tennis player. Norman will be remembered as a gentle and caring father, co-worker and friend. Norman was preceded by his beloved wife of 46 years, Marilyn (Harris) Askew and close friend and companion, Lillian Cantrell; his parents, T.J. Askew and Fannie (Maddox) Askew; his brother Thomas J. Askew, Jr.; brother and sister - law Tom Harris and Marinel Harris and nephew James Harris. He is survived by his daughter, Lynne (Askew) Lamb and son-in-law, Jim Lamb; his son, Greg Askew and wife Candace Boxer; granddaughter Merewyn (Lamb) Harrington and husband Alan Harrington; great-grandsons Emmett and Wyatt Harrington; nephew and nieces Dr. Robt T. Harris, Carole Mitchell and Suellen Brannan; extended family Karen Johnson, Kim Hale and Fran Cone. A funeral service will be held at 3 PM, on Sunday, March 15th at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy., Snellville, GA. Dr. Chris George of Smoke Rise Baptist Church will officiate. The family will receive friends preceding the service at 2 PM. Burial to immediately follow services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norman's memory to Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Dr., Suite 327, Aurora, IL 60504; the Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Ave., Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017; or Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30087.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020