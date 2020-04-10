|
GREENBERG, Norman Joel Norman Joel Greenberg, 76, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Norman had an unrivaled fighting spirit throughout the years and will be greatly missed. Norman was a native Atlantan, attended Grady High School and the University of Georgia. He was predeceased by his parents Sonny Greenberg and Pauline Greenberg Gouse. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherrie Greenberg, their children Jeff and Leslie Greenberg, Todd and Laurie Greenberg and Cary Greenberg. He was a one of a kind Poppy to his five grandchildren, Andrew, Maxwell, Brett, Conner and Taylor. He is also survived by his sister Gloria Cohen of Columbus, GA. The family would like to give their utmost thanks and gratitude to the team at Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Heart Institute. Additionally, his family would like to thank Weinstein Hospice for the great care and devotion given by Nolan Teter and Carla Polikov. Likewise, a special thanks to his caregiver Desmond Tucker. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Weinstein Hospice, 3150 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327. A private graveside service was held at Arlington Memorial Park on April 10, 2020.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020