KUESTER, Jr., Norman Norman Dallas Kuester, Jr., 78, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born September 18, 1942, in Denver, Colorado, the son of the late Ruby Mae Patton Spires and Norman Dallas Kuester. He graduated from Baker High School in Columbus, Georgia in 1961. He retired after a distinguished career with American Greeting Cards Corporation and Carlton Cards and made his home in Newnan, Georgia. Norman was predeceased by his father, his mother, his daughter Kim Outlaw, and his recent wife Joyce Bonner. He is survived by his beloved companion Linda Williams, son Jeff Kuester (Pam), son-in-law Dennis Outlaw (Carla), grandchildren Brooks Kuester, Margaret Kuester, Virginia Kuester, Sims Kuester, Joseph Kuester, Emily Outlaw Shirah (Keaton), sister Carol McCarty (Jimmy), brother Linwood Spires (Dora), sister Linda Lee (Bob), nieces and nephews Kevin McCarty (Nikki), Steven McCarty, Andrew Spires (Paige), Sarah Spires Rich (Matthew), and Bryan Lee (Kristy), great-nieces and great-nephews Ellie McCarty, Ian McCarty, Jordan Spires, Colt Spires, Abigail Rich, and Micah Rich. Sandra Dominey Dawson is the mother of Norman's children Jeff and Kim. Norman loved to laugh, and he will be missed by the many people who knew and loved him. He enjoyed cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Braves, and Atlanta Falcons. He recently remarked many times that he was happier than he had ever been as he and Linda, whom he described as his soul mate, enjoyed their lives together in Newnan. The family intends to plan a celebration of life service at McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan at a later time when all can safely gather. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580.