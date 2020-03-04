|
|
WASSERMAN, Dr. Norman Dr.Norman Herbert Wasserman, 84 of Duluth, Georgia, passed peacefully on February 27, 2020. Norman was born on December 31, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. He earned his Undergraduate Degree from Hofstra University then graduated from the Illinois College of Optometry in 1958. Following Optometry School he was called to active duty in the United States Airforce proudly serving our nation from 1958 to 1964. Dr. Wasserman established his professional practice in 1971 Riverdale, GA, where he served patients and the community for more than 30 years retiring in 2000. Dr. Wasserman also served as the GOA President of the 5th district. Norman will be lovingly remembered as an incredible, kind and devoted husband of 57 years, father, grandfather and special friend to so many. Everyone who ever met Norman left as a better person. He always had a bright smile, positive attitude, infectious sense of humor and passion for life. The family will hold a memorial service on Monday March 9th at 11am at Congregation Dor Tamid (11165 Parsons Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097). Dr. Wasserman was a Veteran and his ashes will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. He is survived by his wife Iris, his children, Myles, Michele and David and three grandchildren, Brock, Reese and Noah. Please make donations on his behalf to the St. Judes Childrens
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2020