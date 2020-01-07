|
WERLING, Norman Norman Victor Werling of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away on January 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Norman was born on February 17, 1936 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to parents Victor and Alvina Werling. He graduated from Ossian High School in 1954 and went on to college at International Business College. He served in the Air National Guard during the Berlin crisis in 1961. He then had a career as the Controller at Perry Communications in Atlanta. He was passionate and giving of his time for many years to the Hispanic community of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and to volunteer work at the Emmaus House. He enjoyed studying Spanish and French and traveling. Norman is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Almand Werling; children Vicki (David) Freeman, Mark (Ceylene) Werling, Brent Werling, Lynda (Buster) Bullock and Carla (Tracy) Tolar; stepchildren Glenn (Penny) Mills, Susan Mills and Mandy (Bill) O'Brien; grandchildren Josh Freeman, Jenna Freeman, Michael Bullock, Jacob Bullock, Andrew Werling, Annabelle Werling, Sydney O'Brien, Mackenzie O'Brien, Erin Ponder and Jay Ponder; great-grandchildren Maxine Bullock and Jaxon Yearby; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, on Saturday, January 11, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 515 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur, Georgia 30030. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 7, 2020