LONG, Norris Franklin Mr. Norris Franklin Long, 87, widower of Mrs. Margolese Jones Long, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the Thomson First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ronnie Brannen and Rev. Gary Dean officiating. Mr. Long was a native of Grayson, Ga., but had lived in Thomson for many years. He had retired as the Head Director of Regional Services for the Department of State Board of Education for Georgia. He was an Army Veteran. He was a member of the Thomson First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Margolese Jones Long and his sister, Catherine Lee Long Thomason. Survivors include his daughter, Melanie Long Strawser (Terry), Ackworth, Ga. and his son, Rev. Norris Franklin Long Jr. (Nada), Lawrenceville Ga.; and his granddaughters, Laura Jean Moore and Hannah Long. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thomson First United methodit Church Building Fund or to Manna. Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. You may sign the online guest book at www.curtisfuneralhome.com Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary