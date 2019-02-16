|
RAHEEM, Nuru Nuru Raheem age 69, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away on February 14, 2019. The viewing will be held on February 16, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Hines Home of Funerals, 595 West Lake Ave, N.W. Atlanta, GA. The Janazah will take place at 2 p.m.; Masjid An-Nur, 1990 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, Lithonia GA. The burial will take place immediately after at 1510 Lovejoy Road, Hampton, GA. An additional memorial service will be held in the morning on Monday, February 18, 2019.
