Services
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.
595 West Lake Avenue
Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 792-2400
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Hines Home of Funerals
595 West Lake Ave., N.W.
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Masjid An-Nur,
1990 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road
Lithonia, GA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
1510 Lovejoy Road
Hampton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nuru RAHEEM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nuru RAHEEM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nuru RAHEEM Obituary
RAHEEM, Nuru Nuru Raheem age 69, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away on February 14, 2019. The viewing will be held on February 16, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Hines Home of Funerals, 595 West Lake Ave, N.W. Atlanta, GA. The Janazah will take place at 2 p.m.; Masjid An-Nur, 1990 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, Lithonia GA. The burial will take place immediately after at 1510 Lovejoy Road, Hampton, GA. An additional memorial service will be held in the morning on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.
Download Now