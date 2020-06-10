O.D. Tyler
TYLER, Rev. O.D. Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Rev. O. D. Tyler, Pastor of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11 AM, at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Cemetery 633 Keys Ferry Rd., McDonough. Rev. Dr. E. W. Lee, Eulogist Viewing will be held today 4 PM - 8 PM, at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA. (770) 957-4337. wdlemonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
JUN
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. McDonough Chapel
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 957-4337
