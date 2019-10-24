Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Providence Missionary Baptist Church
2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Odessa Spencer Obituary
SPENCER (EDWARDS), Odessa Mrs. Odessa Edwards Spencer of Atlanta, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Fri., Oct. 25, 2019, at 1 PM, at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment: Westview Cemetery. She is survived by husband Mr. Russell Spencer, daughter Mrs. Deirdre Jackson many other relatives and friends. Public Viewing, Thurs., 1 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta, GA 30331.mbfh. com 404-349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 24, 2019
