|
|
SPENCER (EDWARDS), Odessa Mrs. Odessa Edwards Spencer of Atlanta, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Fri., Oct. 25, 2019, at 1 PM, at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment: Westview Cemetery. She is survived by husband Mr. Russell Spencer, daughter Mrs. Deirdre Jackson many other relatives and friends. Public Viewing, Thurs., 1 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta, GA 30331.mbfh. com 404-349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 24, 2019