1/
Odilla Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Odilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORRIS, Odilla L. Odilla L. Morris of Atlanta, Georgia, (June 10, 1922 - October 9, 2020.) passed away peacefully on October 9th. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clarence P. Morris, her father Charles C. Lush, mother Marie McDermott Lush, brother Clint Lush, and her sister Gloria Fade. She is survived by her sons, Paul Morris of Stone Mountain, Scott Morris of Atlanta, and daughter-in-law Louise Morris, and her sister Sylvia Henfling of Hoffman Estates, IL. She lived a very exciting and eventful life, nurse in WW2, obtained her pilots license, and many other interesting adventures. She was an extremely loved and respected mother, who will be dearly missed. Odilla will be cremated, and have her ashes entered next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alberts House, in Atlanta, GA, this was the hospice care facility she was at.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved