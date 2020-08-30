1/
Ola O'Neal
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'NEAL, Ola "Lola" Ola ("Lola") O'Neal, 88, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born in Winston, GA, on March 14, 1932, the youngest of six children, to parents Linnie and Joseph Fountain. She is survived by her three children, Todd, Chet, and Nanci, and grandchildren, Matt, Caitlin, and Amanda. Ola attended business school and worked for several businesses in Atlanta including the Coca-Cola Company. After marrying her true love Bill, she followed his career with the U.S. Army to Germany where she raised her three young children before returning to Georgia. Being a homemaker allowed her to do the things she loved most; cooking, entertaining, and being there for her family. Ola always loved learning people's names and had an uncanny ability to remember personal information about everyone she met. She will always be remembered for her generosity, sweet disposition and infectious laugh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to southerngracehospice.com. Her body was donated to the Emory University School of Medicine.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved