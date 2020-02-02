|
Olan Wytch Stubbs, Jr., died of complications from Parkinson's disease at the age of 88 on January 29, 2020, surrounded by his family in the Decatur home of his daughter and her husband, Mary and Don Rigger, where he has resided since 2019.
Following medical school and his internship, Wytch established a family medical practice in DeKalb County. He loved his patients deeply and felt privileged to provide care to them. While in practice, he was associated with Drs. G. R. Jones, Joe Arnold and Tim Almeroth. In 1988, with great reluctance because of his love of his patients, Wytch left his practice and became Medical Director at DeKalb Medical Center, a position he held until his retirement in 1996.
Following his retirement in 1996, Wytch and his beloved wife Jo Anne moved to their treasured cabin on Lake Hartwell. In 2005, they moved back to Avondale Estates to be closer to their children. While in retirement, Wytch enjoyed writing the family history in The Braided Cord, Jo Anne's recipes in Fun in the Kitchen, and the history of DeKalb Medical Center in The DeKalb Medical Story: From Berry Patch to Healthcare System 1957 to 2007.
Wytch is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Jo Anne Davis Stubbs, their two sons, Joe (Annabelle) Stubbs and Tom (Lyn) Stubbs, and their three daughters, Cindy (Ben) Goss, Mary (Don) Rigger, and Kate (Erik) Lesser. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, Katherine Stubbs (Warren) Stewart, Laura Stubbs (Clifton) Fay, Emily Stubbs, Justin Stubbs, Connor Stubbs, Sarah Stubbs, Cullen Goss, Samantha Goss, Madison Rigger (Wesley) Hatfield, Wytch (Alli) Rigger, Benjamin Rigger, Hannah Lesser, Isaac Lesser, and Penelope Lesser, and two step-grandchildren, Eirini Longini and Luca Longini. He has also been blessed with five great-grandchildren, Mary Thwaite Stewart, Warren Stewart, Jr., Sanders Stewart, and Annabelle and Lucile Fay. His sister, Dorothy Hollingsworth of Chapel Hill, NC, also survives him, along with two of her daughters, Jane Hollingsworth (Tom Miller) and Melissa (Mike) Hollingsworth McCoy. (Dot's daughter, Amanda Hollingsworth, died in 2017, and Dot's husband, Hank Hollingsworth, and the father of their three beautiful children, died in 1987.) Wytch is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Marie (Davis) Stewart, and her four wonderful children, nephews Scott (Mary Anne) Stewart, Davis (Kaye) Stewart, and James (Missy) Stewart, as well as his niece, Victoria Stewart. (Betty Marie's kind husband, Jim Stewart, the loving father to these children, passed away in 2000.) The Stewart and Stubbs families developed a decades-long tradition of vacationing together at New Smyrna Beach in Florida during the 1990s and 2000s. The delicious bottomless breakfasts Wytch and Jo Anne fed the Stubbs and Stewart clans every morning during those vacations single-handedly doubled the number of family members on statins.
Wytch was grateful for the love, opportunities and other gifts that came his way in life. At his request, there will only be a private service at the site of his and Jo Anne's daughter's, Susan's, grave, Bethel Brick United Methodist Church in Girard, Screven County, Georgia, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Any donations in his memory may be directed to the DeKalb Medical Foundation, 2701 North Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 (404-501-5956), or to a charity of the donor's choosing. Wytch also requested that no public memorial service be held. However, for far from the first time but with their hearts full of love, his children told this wise, beautiful man that they would not abide by his desires. In the coming months, a memorial service will be organized where all of the people touched by Wytch's amazing life will have a chance to gather. For the full obituary, please visit www.asturner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020