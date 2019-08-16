Services
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
Wake
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Big Bethel A.M.E. Church
220 Auburn Ave
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olean Bussey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olean Bussey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olean Bussey Obituary
BUSSEY, Olean Willis It is with great sadness that the family of Olean Willis Bussey announces her passing, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the age of 94 years. A native of Atlanta, Mrs. Bussey attended Gray Street School, Booker T. Washington High School and later Morris Brown College, where she graduated with a degree in education. This family Matriarch served in several organizations including Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Extraordinaires and Sigma Shadows. Mrs. Bussey was the wife of the late Rev. Reuben Thomas Bussey and has served as First Lady at Flipper Temple AME Church and Big Bethel AME Church. Mrs. Bussey was proceeded by her late husband Rueben T. Bussey and oldest son Reuben T. Bussey, Jr. Those left behind are her children Rosalyn Johnson (Malcolm) and Andrew Bussey. She will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Jason (Charlene), Damon-Thomas (Chloe), Meegan (John), Morgan, and Sasha. She will be missed by her five great-grandchildren Dallas, Harper, Tre, Jaxon and Cannon. A Celebration of Life Service in memory of Mrs. Olean W. Bussey will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 11:00 AM Big Bethel A.M.E. Church, 220 Auburn Ave., Atlanta, Georgia 30303 with Dr. John Foster; Pastor officiating and Bishop James L. Davis delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the family plot at Lincoln Cemetery. A wake will be held on today from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now