BUSSEY, Olean Willis It is with great sadness that the family of Olean Willis Bussey announces her passing, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the age of 94 years. A native of Atlanta, Mrs. Bussey attended Gray Street School, Booker T. Washington High School and later Morris Brown College, where she graduated with a degree in education. This family Matriarch served in several organizations including Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Extraordinaires and Sigma Shadows. Mrs. Bussey was the wife of the late Rev. Reuben Thomas Bussey and has served as First Lady at Flipper Temple AME Church and Big Bethel AME Church. Mrs. Bussey was proceeded by her late husband Rueben T. Bussey and oldest son Reuben T. Bussey, Jr. Those left behind are her children Rosalyn Johnson (Malcolm) and Andrew Bussey. She will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Jason (Charlene), Damon-Thomas (Chloe), Meegan (John), Morgan, and Sasha. She will be missed by her five great-grandchildren Dallas, Harper, Tre, Jaxon and Cannon. A Celebration of Life Service in memory of Mrs. Olean W. Bussey will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 11:00 AM Big Bethel A.M.E. Church, 220 Auburn Ave., Atlanta, Georgia 30303 with Dr. John Foster; Pastor officiating and Bishop James L. Davis delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the family plot at Lincoln Cemetery. A wake will be held on today from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019