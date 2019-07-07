Services
LOCKABY, Olga Elizabeth Age 92, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Memorial Services will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. Dr. Chuck Roberts will officiate. Immediately following the memorial service a reception will be held to receive friends and family in the Williams Center at the church. Interment at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens, 1390 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming, Georgia 30040. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Olga E. Lockaby to: c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 www.shrinershosptialsforchildren.org or Emory University Nursing Scholarship Fund, Office of Gift Accounting, Emory University 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, MS: 0970-001-8AA Atlanta, GA 30322-4001 www.nursing.emory.edu.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019
