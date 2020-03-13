|
FRAZIER, Olin Ferrel Olin Ferrel Frazier, a long-time volunteer at the American Legion Post 147 in Hapeville and a gifted musician and singer, passed away March 7, 2020. Born in Atlanta on March 19, 1938, he and his 10 siblings grew up in the Adamsville neighborhood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Julia, his wife, Jeannie, his sister Hanna and his brothers Buddy and Hershel. He is survived by his children Carol, DeForrest (Denese), Carey and Cathy, his grandchildren, Ashley, Kristin (Chad), Tim and Philip, his great-grandchildren, Nathan, Charlie and Connor, his sisters, Frances, Julia, Sarah, Elaine, Teresa and Sherry (Ronnie), his sister-in-law Sylvia, his brother, Virgil (Terri), and numerous nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 4.
