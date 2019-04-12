Resources More Obituaries for Olin HARRELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Olin HARRELL Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers HARRELL, Jr., Olin Justin Olin Justin Harrell, Jr., age 82, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on March 27, 2019 at Golden Isles Hospice in Brunswick, Georgia surrounded by his wife, children, family and friends. He was born March 26, 1937 in Waycross, Georgia to Leila Sarah Harper Harrell and Olin Justin Harrell, Sr. He graduated from Waycross High School, 1955, where he was an outstanding athlete in football and track. He attended Georgia Tech and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia in 1959. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. In 1959, he married Sennie Lewis of Waycross, his wife and best friend of 60 years. Upon graduation, Olin and Sennie moved to Atlanta where he was employed by Arthur Andersen. In 1963, he established his own CPA firm and continued in private practice until his retirement at age 62. Olin was a member of Saint James United Methodist Church where, at one time, he served as treasurer. As a longtime member of the Atlanta Country Club, he enjoyed many rounds of golf and tennis matches with friends. During his tenure as a board member, he served as membership chairman. One of Olin's greatest pleasures was spending time on the coast of Georgia at the family cottage at Dover Bluff. He cherished the time he spent there with Sennie, his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He enjoyed sharing his love of boating, fishing, and the beauty of the Georgia coast. A favorite pastime was traveling with Sennie. They traveled throughout Europe, the British Isles, Scandinavia, Russia and South America. Olin was the ultimate Georgia Bulldog, actively supporting the University of Georgia athletic program, especially football, tennis, basketball and gymnastics. On football Saturdays, he and Sennie could be found at the game watching his beloved Bulldogs play at home and on the road. He was intelligent, entertaining, quick witted and fun. His affable personality endeared him to many. Known for his sense of humor, he had a talent for telling a story that filled the room with laughter, and always had a joke at the ready. For many years, Olin courageously fought Parkinson's. He was a source of amazement to his doctors and their staff, and an inspiration to other patients. Olin is survived by his beloved wife Sennie; son Olin Justin Harrell III (Freya), The Netherlands; daughter Sennie Harrell Clark, Marietta, GA; grandchildren Kristin Clark Pope (Josh), Sarah Harrell, Anna Harrell and Kayleigh Clark. He is also survived by his sister Joyce Harrell Wood, Marietta, GA, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on April 23, 2019 at Saint James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30342. Visitation will be at the church at 1:00 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emory Brain Health Center ([email protected]), (michaeljfox.org) or Saint James United Methodist Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries