TURNER Jr., Oliver Beaumont Oliver Beaumont Turner, Jr., known as Joe, died June 21, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, GA on October 21, 1929 to Oliver Beaumont Turner, Sr. and Louise Smith Turner. He attended Boys' High and graduated from University School for Boys. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Joe was an assistant buyer of furniture and bedding, then buyer for TVs and appliances at Davison-Paxon Co. While at Davison's, he met and married his wife, Phyllis Ann Cardwell. After their first year of marriage, Joe accepted a position in New Orleans, LA as Furniture and Bedding Buyer for D.H. Holmes Department Store. Their first son, Mike, was born while living in New Orleans. Four years later, Joe accepted a position with Simmons Company and the family relocated to Jackson, MS, where their second son, Bob, was born. Four years later, Joe was transferred to Atlanta where they have made their home since 1963. Joe retired from Simmons after a 38 year career. He was also co-owner, with Phyllis, of Turner Design Art. Joe was a faithful member of Shallowford Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder. He was committed to Local Missions; building many houses through Habitat for Humanity, preparing Meals on Wheels, volunteering in the food pantry and countless acts of kindness. He loved his church and served it well in many capacities. Fellowship with the Men's Prayer Breakfast group was especially important to him. Joe was a Master Gardener and served as State President in 1996. He was an avid golfer from a young age and a natural sportsman. Joe loved his family. He loved being surrounded by those he held dear. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Margaret Turner White and his daughter in law, Cheri Turner. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis, his sons, Michael D. Turner (Lauree; her sons, Jimmy and Steven), and Robert B. Turner, his grandchildren, Becca Turner Wilson (Tim), Missy Turner Holcombe (Josh), Lester Colodny (Sarah), Gabriel E. Colodny (Rachel) and Nicholas A. Turner (Laura). He is survived by 10 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Shallowford Presbyterian Church, July 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM, with a reception to follow. Those wishing to make memorial gifts in his name may do so to Shallowford Presbyterian Church for Habitat for Humanity. To sign his online guestbook please visit www.asturner.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019