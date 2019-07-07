KAPPUS, Olivia Anne Evans Olivia Anne Evans Kappus was born October 3, 1935 to Charlie and Blanchie Baughan Evans in Gay, Meriwether County, Georgia. She graduated from Greenville (GA) High School. She received her BA from Wesleyan College (Macon) and her master's degree from Georgia State University. She was an elementary teacher in several schools throughout Georgia, ultimately retiring from the Atlanta Public School System as a reading specialist. In her retirement, Mrs. Kappus volunteered with literacy-promotion nonprofits and the Carlos Museum of Emory University. Along with her husband, the late Dr. Karl Daniel Kappus, she engaged in extensive international travel. She is survived by her son Karl Daniel Kappus, Jr., sister Marilyn Evans Dowdle, sister-in-law Jane Kappus Anderton, sister-in-law Nanette Kappus Galysh, brother-in-law Joseph Kappus, and many nieces and nephews. The late Mrs. Kappus and Dr. Kappus were heavily involved in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta, where a memorial service will be held on the 14th of July 2019 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Kappus' honor to UUCA, 1190 W Druid Hills Dr NE #150, Atlanta or Advancement, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019