TIFT (BENTLEY), Olivia Ann Olivia Ann Bentley Tift, of Dothan, AL, died peacefully at home, on Jan. 12, 2020, at the age of 77. Ann was born in Dothan, Alabama, to Oliver and Regina Bentley, on Sept. 27, 1942. She was a graduate of Auburn University, and worked for a number of years, in real estate. In her free time, she earned her captain's license, and had a passion for sailboats. Ann and her husband, of 31 years, Tommy Tift, loved taking out their sailboat, "Caroline", and spending time at their vacation home, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. She also enjoyed evenings at the symphony with her childhood friends, from Dothan. Ann is survived by; her husband, Thomas Willingham Tift, Jr., her son, Matthew Bentley Warrick, and three step-children, Thomas Willingham Tift, III, Richard Hardwick Tift, and Caroline Tift Harrison and husband, Lowndes. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, McKenna Lauren Warrick, Andrew Grayson Warrick, Austin Tift Northenor, George Lowndes Harrison, IV, Claire Hardwick Harrison, Catherine Tift Harrison. Visitation will take place at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, located at 2715 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, at 1 PM, on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The memorial service will be held, at the Church, immediately following visitation, at 2 PM. A family graveside service, will be held, in Tifton, the following day. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, at 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or Emory Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 12 Executive Park Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Susan Christy, Joe Jenkins, and Sam Dentham, for their compassionate treatment and care of Ann, during her final days.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020