1/
Ollie Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Ollie Celebration of Life for Mrs. Ollie Mae Smith, (Goolsby) of Covington, GA, will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 12 PM, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2483 Whitney Road Monroe, GA 30655. Rev. Clinton Sorrells, Sr. Pastor, Eulogist. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Mr. Horace Smith; three daughters, Ms. Patricia Kelly, Ms. Janie Ann Kelly and Mr. and Mrs. Michael (Vickie) McIntosh; three grandchildren, Mr. Terrance Fears, Ms. Nikki Kelly and Ms. Kiara Mckibben; three great grandchildren, Shiriah Baldwin, Cayden Fears and Sanarria Robinson; two sisters, Mrs. Mammie Johnson and Mrs. Helen Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2 to 8 PM, at the Funeral Home, Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 11:45 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved