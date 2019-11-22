Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
101 Jackson St., NE
Atlanta, GA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie Wood Obituary
WOOD, Ollie Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Ollie Wood, of College Park, GA, will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1 PM; Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St., NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Rev. Dr. Raphael G.. Warnock, Ph.D., Pastor. Interment, Westview Cemetery. After 34 years of dedicated service as a high school mathematics instructor, Mrs. Wood retired from Atlanta Public Schools. An Omega Omega Service will be held Sunday, from 4 - 5 PM. Viewing from 4 - 8 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758 - 1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019
