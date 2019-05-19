|
OHBERG, Olof Olof Ernst Ohberg of Cumming, 74, died April 25, 2019. He was born in Selma, AL, the eldest son of the late Olof and Reba (Alexander) Ohberg. Olof is survived by his wife Marian Ohberg and her siblings in the Netherlands and the USA. Also surviving are his brothers Kurt Ohberg and his wife Jeanne of Atlanta and Nils Ohberg and his wife Pamela of Marietta. Olof was a unique man with many hobbies. He loved to dive and traveled the world to observe marine life and shipwrecks. He was a student of history and participated in Civil War re-enactments. He loved his cats. Memorial contributions may made to the Humane Society of Forsyth County.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019