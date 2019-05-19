Resources
More Obituaries for Olof Ohberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olof Ohberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olof Ohberg Obituary
OHBERG, Olof Olof Ernst Ohberg of Cumming, 74, died April 25, 2019. He was born in Selma, AL, the eldest son of the late Olof and Reba (Alexander) Ohberg. Olof is survived by his wife Marian Ohberg and her siblings in the Netherlands and the USA. Also surviving are his brothers Kurt Ohberg and his wife Jeanne of Atlanta and Nils Ohberg and his wife Pamela of Marietta. Olof was a unique man with many hobbies. He loved to dive and traveled the world to observe marine life and shipwrecks. He was a student of history and participated in Civil War re-enactments. He loved his cats. Memorial contributions may made to the Humane Society of Forsyth County.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.