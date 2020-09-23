1/
Ona Hince
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HINCE, Ona Lee J. Ona Lee J. Hince, 91, passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2020 in Suwanee, Georgia after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Ona Lee was born on July 25, 1929 and raised on the family farm in Charlotte, NC. She graduated from Paw Creek High School and attended business school in Charlotte. She was married to her loving late husband, Francis "Frank" Anthony Hince, on March 2, 1951 at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Charlotte, NE. Frank and Ona enjoyed a beautiful life together for 63 years. She worked in Telecommunications for several major corporations such as Southern Bell, Eastern Airlines and General Motors. Ona Lee was heavily involved in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority since 1966. She received many honors and awards during that time including serving as president of her chapter. Ona Lee, the youngest of ten, was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Alfred Johnson of Charlotte, NC, her nine brothers and sisters and her husband, Frank. Ona Lee is survived by her son, Francis Anthony Hince, Jr. and wife Ann; son, Timothy Alan Hince and wife, Elizabeth. Ona Lee will be forever remembered by her four grandchildren, Leeanne Hince Shirley and husband Daniel, Craig Daniel Hince, Stephanie Helen Hince Winski and husband Alex; and Madison Elise Hince. Ona Lee will also be fondly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Private funeral services for the immediate family will be held on September 23, 2020 at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA. A graveside service and burial will follow at 2:30 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. Memorial donations in memory of Ona Lee may be made to the Alzheimer's Associate at www.alz.org. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved