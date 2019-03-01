WADE, Onnie Lee Onnie Lee Wade, age 87 was born to parents Thomas W. Wade and Lula M. Tanner. He passed away on the evening of Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Lee proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Wallace Wade and Lula M. Wade; siblings, Ovie Wade, Winnie Wren, B.L. Wade, Cecil Wade, Orland Wade, and Lina Mae Maddox; wife and mother of his children, Lorene Pittman Wade; and his second wife, Sybil Holcombe Wade. Lee is survived by his twin sister, Nonnie Jones and Grady and sister Flo Biggs; sister in laws, Lurlene Wade, Marion Wade, and Kay Pittman; brother in law, Wilford Ratliff; children, Barbi Wood and Jeff, Wanda Oliver and Mike, and Layne Wade and Tina; grandchildren, Shanna Wood, Jeremiah Wood and Sarah Gwyn, Lindsey Parker and Brian, Meagan Chesley and Andrew, Kaylen Wade and Evan Lawson and Abbey Wade; and great grandchildren, Presley Parker, Judah Parker, Finley Chesley, Lorelei Chesley, Isla Lawson and Will Lawson; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Wildwood Chapel at Restland Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Wildwood Chapel at Restland Funeral Home. Internment service will be at the Tylertown Cemetery, Tylertown MS at 11 am on March the 5th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019