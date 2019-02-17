MATTHEIS, Orin Wesley Orin Wesley Mattheis, Decatur, GA, 84, passed away in his residence January 23, 2019. His remains were donated to the Emory University School of Medicine. A memorial service will be announced later. Mr. Mattheis was born in Harvey, North Dakota and received his high school diploma there. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and served during the Korean War (Sept 1953 Sept 1955). While stationed at Fort Benning, GA he met the love of his life, Barbara Braswell. After serving honorably in the Army he and Barbara married and moved to Atlanta, GA. He earned an Industrial Engineering degree from Southern Technical Institute in Marietta, GA. He retired from Southern Belting, Inc. in 1999 after a successful career in sales. He was a longtime member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Tucker, GA where he served as an Elder, member of the Men's Choir and volunteered with the Children's Ministry. He especially enjoyed being a mentor to many of the children; the weekly dinners with the children were some of his favorite times. He always had a smile and a hug for everyone. He is predeceased by his daughter, Marsha Elizabeth (Sedona) Love, his parents (Herbert and Elsie Martha Keson) , 2 brothers (Ivan Russel and Harley Huldridge) and sister (Sandra Kay). He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Braswell Mattheis; Sons, Mark (Jane) of Auburn, AL; Michael (Laurie) of Oklahoma City, OK; granddaughter, Miranda Noles; grandsons, Sean, Justin, Collin; great-granddaughter, Teagan, 2 sisters, 8 nieces, 6 nephews and his "funny little dog" Goldie. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church - Children's Ministry, 4882 LaVista Rd., Tucker, GA 30084. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary