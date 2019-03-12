|
|
SHELNUTT, Orville Joe Joe Shelnutt - age 89 of Alpharetta, GA passed away March 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lillian of 69 years and five of his six children - Annette, Jason, Gordon, Cindy and Tom. He also had 8 grandchildren who loved him dearly. The family will receive friends at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA on Tuesday evening, March 12th from 5 to 8 pm and on Wednesday, March 13th from 12:30 to 1:30pm. Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. If you wish to make a contribution in Joe's honor, those can be made to Gideon's International or Raintree Village Children's Home in Valdosta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2019