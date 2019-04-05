PINTO, Osborne Mr. Osborne Pinto, 74, of Tucker, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Emory University Hospital. Mr. Pinto was born April 22, 1944 in Bombay, India, son of the late Stanilaus Pinto and Olinda Lewis Pinto. He was an accountant and worked for Emory University for many years. (Other background here) In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Pinto. Survivors include his wife Sidna Pinto; sons and their familes, Vijay A. Pinto and his wife, Leslie and their children, Matthew and Christopher; Sanjeev Pinto and his wife, Darcy, and their children, Gavin, Lillian, and Maya; Avi and his wife, Judy, and their children, Miles, Emilia, and Adelaide; a brother, Geoffrey Pinto; and several nieces and nephews and extended family members. The family will gather at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home to receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019. The rosary will be said at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church with Father Jim Duffy, SM officiating with a reception immediately following mass at the church. The committal will be in Melwood Cemetery at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary