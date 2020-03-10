|
ADAMS, Dr. Oscar Stewart Dr. Oscar Stewart Adams of Decatur, Georgia passed away March 9, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by three daughters: Courtnaye C. Mills (Ron of Martinsville, Va.), Laurie R. Wellborn (Sam of Columbus, Ga.), and Frances R. Reynolds of Cary, NC. Grandchildren: Samuel Marshall Wellborn, IV, Lucy W. Jones, John Garland T Wellborn, Patrick W. Reynolds, and several great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Frances Jernigan Adams. Born August 1, 1925 in Reynolds, Ga. to Louis Robinson Adams and Eve Stewart Adams, he grew up in Butler Ga. He served in World II as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Infantry from 1943-1946. He received his M.A. from Emory University in 1949 and his Ph.D from Ohio State University in 1952. From 1952-1953, he was an Instructor of Psychology and Research Associate in Aviation Psychology at Ohio State University. He became Assistant Professor of Psychology at Emory University the following two years. His academic career led to over thirty-five years at the Lockheed-Georgia Company as Research Scientist and Engineering Program Manager for Research and Technology. During his professional career, he was elected a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a member of the Human Factors Society. Honors included Fellow membership in the Society of Sigma Xi, and the Jerome H. Ely Award in 1970. In retirement, he enjoyed travel with his late wife, and during his later years, he spent extended time in Florence, Italy with family and friends. He was a Life Social Member of the Druid Hills Golf Club and a devoted member of the Church of the Epiphany. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Church of the Epiphany in Atlanta, Ga. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on March 12, 2020 at the Church of the Epiphany, 2089 Ponce de Leon Avenue, N.E. Arrangements by A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020