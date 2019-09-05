|
CARLISLE, Oscar Dr. Oscar Burton Carlisle, 84, of Snellville, GA departed this life on September 3, 2019. Upon his completion of college at the University of South Carolina, Burt was commissioned into the United States Navy as an officer where he served as a fighter pilot. After his time of service, he enrolled and graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Dr. Carlisle was an ophthalmologist and an aviation medical examiner for 45 years. His loving wife, Virginia; survives him along with sons: John Burton and Bryan Benton Carlisle; daughter-in-law Adriene Carlisle; grandchildren: Sarah, Rachel, and Andrew Carlisle. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 2 PM in the Chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy., Snellville, GA 30039. Flowers are welcome or a memorial donation in Burt's honor can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019