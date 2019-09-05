Services
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 972-3155
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for oscar carlisle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

oscar carlisle


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
oscar carlisle Obituary
CARLISLE, Oscar Dr. Oscar Burton Carlisle, 84, of Snellville, GA departed this life on September 3, 2019. Upon his completion of college at the University of South Carolina, Burt was commissioned into the United States Navy as an officer where he served as a fighter pilot. After his time of service, he enrolled and graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Dr. Carlisle was an ophthalmologist and an aviation medical examiner for 45 years. His loving wife, Virginia; survives him along with sons: John Burton and Bryan Benton Carlisle; daughter-in-law Adriene Carlisle; grandchildren: Sarah, Rachel, and Andrew Carlisle. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 2 PM in the Chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy., Snellville, GA 30039. Flowers are welcome or a memorial donation in Burt's honor can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of oscar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now