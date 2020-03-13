|
|
GEORGE, Oscar Steven "O.S." Oscar Steven "O.S." George, age 80 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, Georgia. O. S. was born in New Georgia, Georgia on January 13, 1940, the son of the late Harvey Lewis George and Elsie Wortham George. He worked as a machinist with the AJC for a number of years prior to his retirement. O.S. was an avid NASCAR fan and was Baptist by faith. He is survived by his wife Marie Chestnut Cleveland, son, Wayne Cleveland, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and sister, Floy Black, all of Villa Rica, Georgia. A host of nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children Karen Lynn Fielding, Steve George, Angie Michelle Horsley and sister, Frances George. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:00 AM with the Reverends Shae Tallent and Tommy Mann officiating. Interment will follow the service at Melrose Hills with Phil Malone, Shane George, Ricky Summerville, Michael Walker, Lamar Stanfield and Dustin Garrett serving as pallbearers. Rick Bradshaw will serve as the honorary pallbearer. To send condolences to the family, visit our website www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020