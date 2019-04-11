|
HUDSON, Sr., Oscar Mr. Oscar L. Hudson, Sr. of Atlanta, GA passed on April 6, 2019. Celebration of Life will be on Sat. April 13, 2019 at 3PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Chapel. He is survived by his wife LaDora Hudson, their children, Olivia Hudson Hameed, Raymond Hudson (Yadirah), Oscar Hudson, Jr. (Pamela) and Wendy Hudson. Public Viewing on Fri. 9AM-9PM. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)-349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019