JONES, Oscar W. "Buck" Oscar W. "Buck" Jones went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 22, 2019. Buck was born on May 16, 1935 in Thomaston, GA where he met and married his wife of 56 years, LaRose Russell Jones. Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar D. and Tommye B. Jones of Thomaston and brother and his wife, Davis and Mildred Jones of Thomaston. He is survived by his loving wife LaRose Russell Jones of Decatur; son Rodney Barron Jones (Lisa) of Atlanta; grandson Cole Russell Jones of Atlanta; niece Linda Best (Ralph) of The Rock; nephew Davy Jones (Kayla) of Thomaston; brother-in-law Donnie Russell of Peachtree City and sister-in-law Sheila Phillips (Raymond) of Jefferson, GA. Buck was a dearly loved husband, father, and grandfather. His sense of humor, kindness, and friendliness made him a friend to many. In 1953, Buck graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Thomaston, GA and later from Auburn University School of Business with a degree in Business Administration. An hour after graduation, he was sworn in as a 2nd Lieutenant in a tank battalion in Korea. He then worked with the Georgia State Patrol in Valdosta, GA. Buck returned to Auburn University and received his degree from Auburn's School of Pharmacy. After graduating, he worked as a pharmacist for Marshall & Bell Apothecary. He later retired from Grady Hospital Pharmacy. Buck was a longtime member of Decatur First Baptist Church and the Alert Sunday School Class, where he served many years as president. He was a lifetime member of The Auburn Alumni Association. Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Decatur First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Decatur First Baptist Church or a . Arrangments by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 24, 2019