Services
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 522-7478
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
475 Dividend Dr.
Peachtree City, GA
View Map
Oscar Shropshire Obituary
SHROPSHIRE, Oscar F. Celebration of Life for Oscar F. Shropshire will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020, 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 475 Dividend Dr., Peachtree City, GA 30269. Interment, Bethelehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Peachtree City, GA .Visitation, January 3, 4-8 PM. Oscar Shropshire leaves to cherish his memory; wife: Londenia Shropshire and three children: Anthony Shropshire (Shawntelle), Oscar Shropshire, and Sharon Shropshire. Meadows Mortuary, 419 Flat Shoals Ave., Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020
