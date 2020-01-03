|
SHROPSHIRE, Oscar F. Celebration of Life for Oscar F. Shropshire will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020, 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 475 Dividend Dr., Peachtree City, GA 30269. Interment, Bethelehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Peachtree City, GA .Visitation, January 3, 4-8 PM. Oscar Shropshire leaves to cherish his memory; wife: Londenia Shropshire and three children: Anthony Shropshire (Shawntelle), Oscar Shropshire, and Sharon Shropshire. Meadows Mortuary, 419 Flat Shoals Ave., Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020