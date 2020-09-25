1/1
Oscar Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SMITH, SFC (Ret) Oscar Lee


Celebration of Life Service for SFC( Ret) Oscar Lee Smith will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Mt Harmony Memorial Gardens. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. He leaves to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Erma Smith; son, Clarence (Karen) Matthews; daughter, Myrlene McDonald; grandson, Timothy (Martrell) Matthews ; two granddaughters, Tiffany Robinson and Camile Matthews; four great grandchildren, Tyler Matthews, Amarylis Matthews, Morgan Robinson, and Mekhi Cummingham; five sisters, Virginia Tiller, Marion Reese, Charlene Hood, Eunice and Sister of Atlanta, Georgia; other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed at www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial Gathering
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Murray Brothers Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved