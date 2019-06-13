WILLIS, Osgood Pierce Osgood Pierce Willis, 98, peacefully passed away at The Oaks at The Marshes on the morning of Tuesday, June 11TH. Born on October 11TH, 1920 in Rome, Georgia to James Tillman Willis and Anne Willingham Willis, Osgood was educated at Darlington, The Citadel, and the University of Georgia where he was a member of Chi Phi. During World War II he was commissioned at Yale and discharged with the rank of Captain after serving with the 20th Army Air Force in the Pacific. During his forty year career with Delta Air Lines, he held field management positions in Montgomery, Alabama and Shreveport, Louisiana. In 1956 he and his family moved to Washington, D.C. where he opened the Delta offices when service was inaugurated there. Returning to Atlanta in 1964, he continued with Delta as a Regional Sales Director, Administrator of System Sales and Head of the Group Marketing Department. One of his fond memories was representing Delta at the groundbreaking for Hartsfield International Airport. While living in Atlanta, he served on the boards of the Atlanta Kiwanis Club, United Way, Red Cross, Convention and Visitors Bureau and the USO. He was also an elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church. He served as president of Atlanta Sales and Marketing Executives in 1974 and was a life member of the Atlanta Athletic Club. In retirement he moved to The Landings and greatly enjoyed playing golf, riding his bicycle and being with family and friends. He was one of the founders of the Sweet Old Bikers bicycle group at The Marshes. Over the years that he lived in Savannah, he enjoyed memberships in Skidaway Kiwanis, The Oglethorpe Club, and The Landings Club. He was a member of Skidaway Island Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by this first wife, Elizabeth Jenkins Willis, and his brother, James Tillman Willis. He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Peggy Susse Willis; daughter Elizabeth Wolff and her husband, Ron, of Mountain Brook, Alabama; son Jeff Willis and his wife, Kim; daughter Mary Sprague and her husband, Jon; step-daughter Katrina Kipp-Pitt and her husband, Brian; grandchildren Liza (Lee) Francis, Kate (Abe) Brand, Claire (Drew) Brandewie, Jefferson Willis, Lilly (Louis) Dixon, Lizzie (Blake) Grimsley, and Andrew Pitt. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at The Oaks for all of their loving care and kindness to Mr. Willis. The funeral will be held at 11:00 on Monday, June 17th at the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, 54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, Georgia 31411. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary